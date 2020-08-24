Noisy roadwork ahead for McKenzie Avenue as Saanich paving project begins

Work takes place 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Borden Street to Braefoot Road

A repaving project is underway on McKenzie Avenue between Borden Street and Braefoot Road and residents can expect some noise disturbances as pavement milling begins on Aug. 24. (Google Maps)

Saanich residents living along McKenzie Avenue from Reynold’s Secondary School to Braefoot Park can expect some noise and minor traffic impacts as a week-long roadwork project gets underway in the area.

McKenzie re-laning from Borden to Braefoot. Completion of this section we will close the gap in asphalt overlay on McKenzie Ave. Milling will start on August 24 and will take approximately a week to complete. Expect noise from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during milling. pic.twitter.com/nXQejPPU2M — District of Saanich (@saanich) August 24, 2020

The District of Saanich is warning neighbours and commuters has work begun to complete a repaving project on McKenzie Avenue. The project got underway Monday (Aug. 24) and for the next week, crews will be undertaking potentially noisy work.

The roadwork will “close the gap in asphalt overlay on McKenzie Avenue” between Borden Street and Braefoot Road, the district explained in a social media post.

Work is set to take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until the work is complete.

