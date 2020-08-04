A ball python was reported missing in Vic West. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Non-venomous ball python missing in Vic West

Snake was reported missing to Victoria police Tuesday morning

Victoria police issued a slithery warning for the public Tuesday morning after a non-venomous snake was reported missing in Vic West.

The ball python went missing on July 2, but it wasn’t reported to police until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The snake was last seen around the 200-block of Bay Street near the Galloping Goose Trail.

It is described as four feet, five inches in length. Police say Animal Control is aware of the incident.

Escaped python found in Saanich building reunited with its owner

Anyone who sees the python is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on the incident can call the Victoria Police Department non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk.

The province has some of the most restrictive legislation on the private ownership of exotic animals, however, ball pythons are not listed as one of B.C.’s prohibited reptiles.

Multiple Victoria officers injured during violent incidents, including mental health calls over long weekend
Air passenger advocacy group asks top court to hear ticket refund case

Most Read