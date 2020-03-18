North Saanich closes all public facilities until further notice

North Saanich has closed all of its public facilities including municipal hall because of COVID-19. (Peninsula News Review)

North Saanich closed all of its municipal facilities as of Wednesday noon because of COVID-19.

That includes municipal hall (1620 Mills Rd.), the green waste facility (10180 Littlewood Rd.) and the fire hall’s administrative services (986 Wain Rd).

“Staff will continue to deliver municipal services where possible by phone, 250-656-0781 and email at admin@northsaanich.ca,” the municipality said in a statement. “Please be advised that our response time may be longer than usual and some services may be delayed or unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced during these extraordinary times.”

Residents are asked to contact the appropriate department through the municipality’s website.

With this move, North Saanich mirrors moves by Sidney.

Public access to all municipal buildings in Sidney including municipal hall, the community safety building, and public works and parks yard has remained “restricted” since Monday morning following a decision by the municipality.

“We have taken this measure to ensure the health of our staff and the public as we all work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” read the announcement. “We are continuing municipal operations to the fullest extent possible during this time and prioritizing essential services.”

