North Saanich may use share of COVID-19 relief grant worth $2.71 million to help support local charities. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Saanich may use share of COVID-19 relief grant worth $2.71 million to help support local charities. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Saanich considers supporting charities with COVID-19 grant

Organizations who provide services vulnerable populations, such as food banks, could benefit

North Saanich may end up supporting local non-profits with COVID-19 relief funds.

The allotted the municipality $2.71 million in grant funding to ease the financial effects of the pandemic.

The Canada-BC Safe Restart Agreement earmarks direct grants of up to $425 million to local governments to help them with the financial impacts of the pandemic as well as costs related to the initial emergency and the subsequent re-opening. Restart grants on the Saanich Peninsula include more than $3.45 million for Central Saanich and more than $2.75 million for Sidney.

But if the three communities appeared to have received comparable amounts based on population, North Saanich’s circumstances differ with potential consequences for how the municipality may end up spending the money.

Stephanie Munro, North Saanich’s director of financial services, said in a report before council Monday that the pandemic did not “significantly” impact service levels and revenue streams compared to many municipalities in the region that operate recreation centres and have increased costs related to supporting vulnerable populations.

According to Munro, COVID-19 related expenses came in at $100,878, which would be eligible for the grant funding. Staff plan to present an updated expense total in time for 2021 budget discussions.

RELATED: Sidney receives more than $2.75M in provincial support to deal with COVID-19 costs

Looking more broadly, the report outlines several options for the funds, including the distribution of funds to non-profit and charitable organizations that provide services to vulnerable populations – such as food banks.

If council were to consider “distributing a portion of funds to non-profit and charitable organizations it may be beneficial to identify desired funding level and develop process to guide granting decisions,” the report reads.

A portion of grant funds could also be used the address the revenue shortfall of the Panorama Recreation Centre. Central Saanich is set to consider a notice of motion from Mayor Ryan Windsor asking staff to investigate options for spending a portion of that municipality’s COVID-19 grant on the shortfall of the recreation centre.

The report from Munro also reveals that historically low interest rates have hurt the municipality’s investment portfolio. “As a result, [municipal] investments in new deposits are earning a significantly lower rate of interest and actual investment revenues for 2020 are projected to be $200,000 lower than budgeted,” her report says.

According to Munro, North Saanich splits this investment revenue across general operations and the infrastructure replacement reserves. She added that the municipality aims to earn a rate of interest on replacement reserves that keeps pace with inflation to “effectively fund” future replacement costs. “The revenue shortfall would be an eligible use of grant funding and would ensure (municipal) reserve levels are adequately maintained,” she said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19
Next story
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate driver in Langford crash

Just Posted

Deer in disguise A pair of deer stop for a rest on a Saanich lawn among some wooden reindeer decorations. On Saturday, Dec. 5, Chris Nation spotted a buck and doe lounging alongside reindeer decorations set out for the holidays and snapped a quick photo to capture the moment. The deer look right at home with their wooden friends. (Photo submitted by Chris Nation)
Deer in disguise: Saanich resident finds deer lounging among Christmas decorations

Stag, doe rest next to wooden reindeer figures in Saanich yard

James Beecher, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole suspension. Beecher was last seen in Victoria on Friday, December 4th. (VicPd image)
Victoria police seek wanted man with history of firearms, fraud, forcible entry offences

James Beecher is wanted on Canadawide warrant for parole suspension

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. The District of Sooke say they can’t use a motorhome as a primary residence. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke family faces eviction by district for living in motorhome

Residential zoning bylaw prohibits people from living in RVs year-round

If your opposed wearing a mask, just whose rights are you trampling on? (Pixabay photo)
GUEST COLUMN: On rights, freedoms, and wearing masks

The Charter guarantees our rights and freedoms ‘only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law’

Langford Fire Rescue. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate driver in Langford crash

Single vehicle crash happened at the corner of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi services between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
Nanaimo homeowner makes citizen’s arrest after alleged break-in by ‘shoeless bandit’

31-year-old suspect arrested, released on promise to appear in court

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Most Read