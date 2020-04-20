North Saanich homeowners will see their property taxes go up by an average of $41 — or 3.29 per cent — after council approved its 2020 budget. (Black Press Media File).

North Saanich finalizes budget, with 3.29 per cent tax hike

Homeowners will see their property taxes go up by an average of $41

North Saanich homeowners can expect their property taxes to go up by an average of $41 — or 3.29 per cent — after council approved the municipal budget. Commercial properties will see a tax increase of 1.9 per cent. The budget also includes measures to relieve some of the economic effects of COVID-19.

Councillors deferred a water infrastructure replacement tax increase of $50 in lowering the tax increase for an average residence to $41. Council also agreed to waive utility fee late payment penalties for the Feb. 24 billing cycle and extend the payment deadline of the June billing from July 31 to Sept. 30, 2020.

“Council considered how we could best support our community through these difficult times,” said Mayor Geoff Orr in a release. “We chose to waive utility bill late fees as a way to support those who are struggling financially through this health crisis. But we ask that if you can afford to pay on time, please do. We also continue to monitor the evolving fiscal reality for business and residents and are prepared to amend the financial plan if necessary.”

RELATED: Sidney retail expert calls for property tax deferment by municipalities

North Saanich’s budget, in other words, may yet change along with other municipalities that are currently revising their budgets.

North Saanich residents will also pay more for water (up 2.2 per cent) and sewer (up 1.6 per cent).

Other key changes include a six per cent increase in policing costs and a two per cent increase in council salaries.

On the capital side, North Saanich’s $10-million budget includes funding for new vehicles and equipment for the fire department and public works, watermain and sewer replacements, upgrades to the green waste facility and bike lanes.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe
Next story
Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

Just Posted

Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

B.C. Housing still developing operating plan, expects to welcome homeless soon

Restaurant team puts community first with initiative to seed 500 backyard food gardens

The Big Wheel Community Foundation has sponsored a new initiative called My FED Farm

COVID-19 should not ‘thwart’ review of governance, says Amalgamation Yes

Amalgamation Yes group calls Saanich mayor’s report ‘sudden and unexpected’

Resurfacing begins this spring on three Island highways

Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 14 and Highway 19 to be resurfaced to improve driving conditions

Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

Delays in health measures putting local resources under pressure

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Most Read