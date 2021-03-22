Municipal staff say North Saanich must receive a building permit for a pig shelter on the Sandown agricultural lands. The Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture has questioned the need. (Black Press Media File)

Municipal staff say North Saanich must receive a building permit for a pig shelter on the Sandown agricultural lands. The Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture has questioned the need. (Black Press Media File)

North Saanich insists on permit for pig shelter on Sandown lands

Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture questions the need for a permit

North Saanich and its chosen long-term operator for Sandown agricultural lands find each other disagreeing over the need for a building permit on the lands.

Brian Green, director of planning community and services, said the municipality must receive a building permit for the hoop house that Fickle Fig Farm Market — a subtenant of the Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture — has erected on the property to shelter pigs.

“The provincial building code is pretty clear,” he said. “Any building over 10 square metres requires a building permit.”

He made that comment after councillors meeting on March 15 had received a letter that day from the centre asking staff to “look further into the regulatory nuances” before determining the compliance of the hoop house.

The letter from Jen Rashleigh, director of partner and community engagement for Circular Farm, said the structure sits on land in the Agricultural Land Reserve. ”As such, multiple regulations are relevant,” she said.

They include a provision in the provincial Agricultural Land Commission Act which states that all municipal bylaws must be consistent with the act. Its language includes structures for use in an “intensive livestock operation” among other necessary structures that “may not be prohibited.”

RELATED:North Saanich agrees on operator, with financial support, for Sandown Agricultural Lands

RELATED: North Saanich close to inking final agreement with Sandown operators

While Rashleigh acknowledged that bylaws regulate rather than prohibit, “it is important to consider that the rigors of the (building code) make utilization of a hoop house structure cost prohibitive.”

Bringing hoop houses up to building code standards put them “out of the realm of economic possibility” for growers, she said.

She also points to language in the farm practices protection (right to farm) act, which says “farm operating on land within the Agricultural Land Reserve must not be prevented from conducting that farm operation which includes using farm structures,” as long as farmers are not deemed to be a nuisance due to odour, noise, dust or any other disturbance.

Green acknowledged these provisions, but said they did not address the health and safety of people and animals in built environments, raising the possibility that the municipality may issue a stop-work order.

Council Monday asked staff to reply to Rashleigh (whose letter points to several possible outcomes including removal of the structure). Councillors also deferred to their next meeting a notice of motion from Coun. Jack McClintock asking staff to meet with SCRA to “emphasize the importance of compliance and establish a deadline for submission of a (building permit application).”

Meghan Mason, spokesperson for the municipality, said staff have been in contact with the SCRA throughout this process to assist and inform them of the necessary permits. “At this time, a stop work order has not been issued,” she said.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to the centre for additional comment.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria has the most cash-paying customers: Report
Next story
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Just Posted

The Better Business Bureau is warning of an emerging scam where fraudsters send text messages that appear to come from Amazon. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Beware of scam offering enticing prize from Amazon: Better Business Bureau

Text messages appear to come from Amazon

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

Canadian currency. (File photo)
Victoria has the most cash-paying customers: Report

Number of Canadian businesses selling online jumps by 20 per cent

Three Oak Bay firetrucks pictured outside of the fire-hall. Black Press Media File Photo
Nobody injured after man’s vehicle leaves road, hits Oak Bay house on Saturday

The man got out of his vehicle on his own before Oak bay crews arrived at the Bowker Avenue home

Crews worked into the night on Saturday to rescue a man who fell on a steep part of Mount Douglas after hiking off the marked trails. (Photo courtesy of Dan Wood, deputy chief at Saanich Fire Department)
Injured hiker’s hours-long rescue goes into the night on the slopes of Mount Douglas

Saanich crews rescued the man after he went off-trail and fell in a rocky bluff area of the park

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell says even when hateful comments are taken down, they are quickly reposted. His comments coincided with release of a new poll on Sunday, March 31, that showed seven in 10 Canadians are worried about the degree of racism in the country (Langley Advance Times file)
Racist posts are staying up longer online these days, B.C. anti-hate activist says

A new poll shows most Canadians are worried about the extent of racism in the country

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

A still image captured from Benji Bridle’s video Get Reel which won Best Screenplay from the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. Benji Bridle – Get Reel
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Campbell River’s Benjamin Bridle celebrates his school district’s unique fishing program

Art boxes, like this one Ann Zanbilowicz had built for the Kye Bay neighbourhood, are popping up all over the Comox Valley. The boxes allow artists to exhibit their work. New pieces are placed in the box regularly, for your viewing pleasure.
New public art boxes providing a window into Vancouver Island’s creative soul

New Comox Valley-based initiative gives artists a COVID-safe way to exhibit their work

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

Most Read