The general growth of pickleball across North America has caused inevitable frictions with other sports and in the case of North Saanich, residents near the courts concerned about noise. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The general growth of pickleball across North America has caused inevitable frictions with other sports and in the case of North Saanich, residents near the courts concerned about noise. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

North Saanich looks into locking up pickleball courts after hours

Neighbour concerned about noise coming from courts questions idea

North Saanich could end up placing timed locks on the pickleball courts in the community, but one resident says it won’t deal with noise coming from the courts.

David Bentley lives next to the public courts on the Wain Road and has concern with the “noise issue” stemming from the courts.

He made that comment after council voted 4-2 to with Couns. Heather Gartshore and Murray Weisenberger opposed to investigate the costs of placing timed locks on the courts after Coun. Brett Smyth noted courts remain in use beyond posted hours – exacerbating noise concerns.

The courts are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. They used to be open from dawn to dusk before the municipality posted the new hours in response to noise concerns that nonetheless appear unresolved.

Bentley, who can see the courts from his backyard, but also plays pickleball himself, has been a leading voice among area residents concerned about the noise coming from the courts.

Corine Reid, president of the Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Association, said the association is thrilled North Saanich has put up the courts. “It’s really up to them to deal with the neighbours,” she said.

“It’s North Saanich’s issue with their neighbours,” added Helen Brandon of the association. “It has nothing to do with us.” When asked about the possibility of timed gates, Brandon said the association has no choice but to respect the municipality’s decision with Reid promising that association members would follow any future changes.

The initiative from Smyth marks the latest development in the public debate over the impact of pickleball on public noise levels.

Like in other parts of the province, Canada and North America, the sport has experienced a boom on the Saanich Peninsula because of its accessibility, as well as its health and social benefits. Accordingly, municipalities have responded by supplying facilities, either by modifying existing sporting facilities such as tennis courts or creating pickleball courts like the four on Wain Road that North Saanich spent $150,000 to build.

The money came from the general amenity contribution fund not from taxpayer revenue, according Rebecca Penz, North Saanich’s manager of communications.

The general growth of pickleball across North America has caused inevitable frictions with other sports (especially tennis) and in the case of North Saanich, residents near the courts concerned about noise as well as the lack of public consultation.

RELATED: Pickleball gets a boost in North Saanich

The summer of last year saw several meetings featuring many or all of the involved parties: various council members including Mayor Geoff Orr, municipal staff, residents living near the facility and the Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Association. Potential solutions proposed by staff included the use of acoustic fencing, the use of ‘quiet’ pickleballs as well as a rejected staff proposal to limit play to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during daylight hours, a proposal that drew opposition from various voices, including the pickleball association.

A council sub-committee eventually recommended the current hours for the public facility, which council unanimously approved. Council also instructed staff to include a message calling on users not to use courts outside of the posted hours to minimize the impact on neighbours.

But the issue did not disappear as council received a petition in November that criticized the decision and accused it of being too deferential toward pickleball players. Council subsequently asked staff in early December to report back to council in November 2021 following a review of feedback from residents and pickle ball players, as well as previous staff report.

A motion by Smyth to investigate claims that players have been using the courts beyond the posted hours failed by a vote of 4-2 with Gartshore questioning the evidence of that claim. Orr – who had earlier asked for a more civil discourse around this issue – reminded that public that the question of whether to lock the courts and their use after hours are related.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Western Speedway property is up for rezoning
Next story
Molly is Oak Bay’s top dog name for 2020

Just Posted

A public health nurse administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Diane Sheldan at the Luther Court Society care home in Saanich, on Jan. 22, days before her 107th birthday. (Photo via Luther Court Society)
Saanich woman will mark 107th birthday days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Public health nurses administered first doses to all Luther Court Society care home residents

Dogs of Victoria. Top left, George stays cool. At top centre, Sam the Westie sits in the carved out stump of Beacon Hill Park. Top right is Sahara, a “tripawd,” on a section of beach along West Bay Marina, and bottom right is Stella, the unofficial mascot of Saanich emergency services. Bottom centre is Roxy atop Mount Wells and bottom left is Watson. (Photos from Oak Bay News Facebook page)
Molly is Oak Bay’s top dog name for 2020

All about Labradors and Labradoodles

The general growth of pickleball across North America has caused inevitable frictions with other sports and in the case of North Saanich, residents near the courts concerned about noise. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich looks into locking up pickleball courts after hours

Neighbour concerned about noise coming from courts questions idea

View Royal Elementary, located along Helmcken Road, had a possible COVID exposure on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to Island Health. (View Royal Elementary site)
Possible COVID-19 exposure at View Royal Elementary school

Exposure took place on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to Island Health

Phillips Brewing, along Government Street in Victoria, has temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Owners plan to re-open on Monday, Feb. 1. (Twitter/Phillips Brewing)
Victoria brewery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Phillips Brewing to re-open on Monday, Feb. 1

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Most Read