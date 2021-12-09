The North Saanich Middle School parents advisory council received $26,000 in the 2021-22 round of provincial gaming grants. (Black Press Media file photo)

The North Saanich Middle School parents advisory council received $26,000 in the 2021-22 round of provincial gaming grants. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Saanich Middle School PAC tops among gaming grant recipients on Peninsula

Grants crucial for PACS to help with costs of school extra-curriculars during pandemic

Parents advisory councils at seven Saanich Peninsula schools within the Saanich School District (SD63) will receive $73,760 in community gaming grants for extra-curricular activities.

The funds are much needed given that the ongoing pandemic has severely limited the ability of parent advisory councils (PACs) to raise funds to support school programs, said Andrea Sinclair, president of the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils.

“Parents are grateful that community gaming grants will be distributed to PACs throughout the province, thereby ensuring that the students’ experience at their school will continue to be enhanced while reducing the burden on families,” she said in a release.

On the Peninsula, the PAC at North Saanich Middle School received the highest amount with $26,000, followed by Parkland Parents’ Association ($17,560), Kelset School PAC ($9,800), Deep Cove School Parent Advisory Council ($7,620), Keating Home & School Association PAC ($6,080), Brentwood Elementary PAC ($4,280) and Stelly’s Secondary PAC ($2,420).

The grant program will distribute almost $11 million across PACs and district PACs in B.C. for the 2021-22 school year.

The provincial grants also provide funding to arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, human and social services. Overall, the program distributes as much as much as $140 million in gaming revenue to 5,000 organizations in B.C.

RELATED: B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich PeninsulaSchools

Previous story
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Just Posted

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Sooke Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the switch shouldn’t have any impact on response times in the district. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes switch from Langford to Saanich fire dispatch services

Two tugboats and a supply vessel will be part of East Sooke’s Western Canada Marine Response base. The tugs will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Contributed - Trans Mountain)
West Shore-based tugs to escort oil tankers through Strait of Juan de Fuca

A Harbour Ferry Taxi cruises through the inner Harbour in this file photo. Victoria Harbour Ferry is launching a pair of holiday offerings this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Harbour Ferry offering pair of holiday specials