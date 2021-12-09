North Saanich Middle School PAC tops among gaming grant recipients on Peninsula

Grants crucial for PACS to help with costs of school extra-curriculars during pandemic

Parents advisory councils at seven Saanich Peninsula schools within the Saanich School District (SD63) will receive $73,760 in community gaming grants for extra-curricular activities.

The funds are much needed given that the ongoing pandemic has severely limited the ability of parent advisory councils (PACs) to raise funds to support school programs, said Andrea Sinclair, president of the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils.

“Parents are grateful that community gaming grants will be distributed to PACs throughout the province, thereby ensuring that the students’ experience at their school will continue to be enhanced while reducing the burden on families,” she said in a release.

On the Peninsula, the PAC at North Saanich Middle School received the highest amount with $26,000, followed by Parkland Parents’ Association ($17,560), Kelset School PAC ($9,800), Deep Cove School Parent Advisory Council ($7,620), Keating Home & School Association PAC ($6,080), Brentwood Elementary PAC ($4,280) and Stelly’s Secondary PAC ($2,420).

The grant program will distribute almost $11 million across PACs and district PACs in B.C. for the 2021-22 school year.

The provincial grants also provide funding to arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, human and social services. Overall, the program distributes as much as much as $140 million in gaming revenue to 5,000 organizations in B.C.

