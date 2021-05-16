North Saanich moves ahead with crosswalk near child care centre

North Saanich has started the design of a crosswalk at the intersection of Mills and Littlewood roads near Garden Child Care Centre, whose owner Tracey McCullough has been calling for such a sidewalk. As such, she has been echoing a previous appeal by the building’s owner, Heather and Cory Hastings, standing respectively with seven-year-old Jack Hastings and five-year-old Felix Hastings. (Black Press Media File)

North Saanich plans to install a crosswalk at Littlewood and Mills Roads later this summer.

The municipality issued that timeline after approving its active transportation plans earlier in the month. The municipality is moving ahead with those plans after having received input from area residents and businesses, key among them the Garden Child Care Centre, located next to the intersection.

The plan describes itself as a high-level planning document that aligns the district’s strategic plan and Official Community Plan in providing a roadmap to guide improvements over the next 20 years in active transportation, defined as “any way of travelling using one’s own power to get from one place to another” with walking and cycling being the most common.

The plan will cost approximately $16 million in 2021 dollars with staff anticipating that the municipality will fund it through a combination of grants, federal gas tax money and municipal taxes. That said, the municipality also anticipates the provincial ministry of transportation and infrastructure to largely pay for improvements on roadways under provincial jurisdiction including McTavish Road and portions of West Saanich Road.

Looking ahead, the municipality also plans to initiate work on improvements to Land’s End Road and McDonald Park Road in 2021.

The municipality completed the installation of bike lanes on all portions of West Saanich Road within its boundaries.

