North Saanich Residents’ Association hosting Saanich Gulf-Islands candidates forum

Federal candidates in Saanich Gulf-Islands will participate in a live forum Sept. 8 at Saanich Presbyterian Church, organized by the North Saanich Residents’ Association. (Black Press Media)

All five federal election candidates running in Saanich Gulf-Islands are confirmed for a Sept. 8 forum organized by the North Saanich Residents’ Association.

The in-person event is scheduled for 7 p.m. and takes place at the Saanich Presbyterian Church at 9296 East Saanich Rd.

Running are incumbent Elizabeth May of the federal Green Party, David Busch of the Conservatives, Sherri Moore-Arbour of the federal Liberals, Sabina Singh of the New Democrats and David Hilderman of the People’s Party of Canada.

John Kafka, NSRA’s president, said candidates will answer a total of 10 questions submitted membership about climate change, the state of Canada’s finances, the COVID-19 pandemic and international relations among others.

Organizers say public health protocols will be in place for the event and will be updated with the most current information by the night of the forum with organizers having met with church officials Wednesday afternoon.

Kafka said Wednesday morning that any attendees will be wearing masks inside. “That’s mandatory,” he said. Kafka is also asking attendees to dress warmly as organizers will keep doors open for ventilation. Kafka said organizers are also planning for a live-stream of the event.

Canada Election 2021federal electionSaanich PeninsulaSaanich–Gulf Islands