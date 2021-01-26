North Saanich waives business renewal fees for 2021

The municipality raised $48,000 from businesses licences in 2020

North Saanich is giving local businesses a break by waving renewal fees for 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

North Saanich is joining Sidney in waiving business renewal fees for 2021.

The measure represents a break for the business community in North Saanich and follows Sidney’s decision to waive business renewal fees.

According to North Saanich’s 2020 financial plan, the municipality raised $48,000 from businesses licenses last year. By contrast Sidney received $85,000.

“If you have a 2020 North Saanich business licence, please look for your 2021 business licence in the mail over the next few weeks,” reads a release from the municipality. North Saanich businesses without a licence or changing services are asked to submit an application and email it to admin@northsaanich.ca.

