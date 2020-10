Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway backed up Thursday afternoon as Saanich police responded to three separate, minor collisions.

Emergency crews worked to clear three different rear-ender incidents involving nine vehicles on Highway 17 between Haliburton Road and Old East Road. Police issued a traffic warning just before 12:45 p.m. and reminded drivers to proceed with care.

