O Deer, Hammy has competition

First there was Hammy, then Yogi, now there is Stickler.

In 2017, Hammy, a Prince Rupert deer, became an international sensation after getting caught in a purple backyard hammock. Hammy was cut free by RCMP officers, however, the police were unable to remove the entire hammock before he ran off, which became wrapped around his antlers.

For the following weeks, the young deer swaggered around Prince Rupert with his hammock crown wrapped around his antlers and became known as Hammy. Hammy was a social media darling and even received his own Facebook page as Prince Rupert noted Hammy sightings.

READ ALSO: Sibling squirrels in recovery after sap situation leads to tail amputation

On Oct. 26 came Yogi.

Yogi created a stir after getting a large, pink yoga ball stuck between his antlers. Something that conservation officers, who spent weeks chasing Hammy to remove the hammock, were less serious about.

“The ball will pop and he won’t be as popular,” Sgt. Tracy Walbauer of the Terrace Conservation Office said.

Now, Stickler has shown up.

On Nov. 3, the young buck was spotted parading around Prince Rupert with a large, moss-covered branch.

In keeping with his new Prince Rupert name, it appears he had a fight with a tree but refused to back down until the tree gave up.

Prince Rupert appears to have Hammy 3.0.

READ MORE: Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
