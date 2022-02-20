A screenshot from the project video the City of Victoria made as part of its call for public input on housing. Oak Bay will source a similar project video during its infill housing call for information, saving a more expensive animated version for potential use in the future. (City of Victoria video)

Oak Bay adds $11,000 in swag, modelling to entice engagement on infill housing strategy

Big-ticket items deferred for potential consideration later

Oak Bay added a couple of tools to the engagement belt to gather intel for its infill housing strategy.

Council approved funding for tote bags, a project video and installations to support communication and engagement as the district gathers community input for its infill housing strategy.

The 50 tote bags, which cost about $1,000, feature a map of the community and project branding, are to be handed out as prizes to participants.

Oak Bay will also look to develop installations, though early in the process they could feature 3D block models in a variety of sizes or a photo array. Staff suggested $8,000 will cover any of those options.

The third is a project video with a budget of $2,000. Timelines for the rollout are not yet set.

The additions will be funded through the existing communications and engagement budget for the project.

Oak Bay deferred deciding on two more expensive aspects, an animated project video and mass mail out, costed out at around $15,000 and $10,000 respectively, until later in the process if necessary.

The call for public stories and ideas is well underway with challenges and ‘walk shops’ underway. The first walk shop on Feb. 12 saw about 30 people walk the community and snap photos and share ideas, municipal staff told council during its Feb. 14 meeting. Conversations were respectful engaging and insightful.

Residents can still register as more walk shops are set for Feb. 26.

Submit photos and stories or register for a walk shop at connect.oakbay.ca/infill.

