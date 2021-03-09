Oak Bay association rolling on new bike shelter for to Windsor Park

Shelter set for bikes, strollers during uptick in park use

John Armitage of the Community Association of Oak Bay holds an image of the new bike and stroller shelter coming to Windsor Park. Pictured are Kris Nicholls and Joan Peggs of the (CAOB), Tsle Wokersien (Jaguar Club of Victoria), Mayor Kevin Murdoch, and Terry Sturgeon (Jaguar Club). (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A new cycle-stroller shelter is coming to Windsor Park.

The Community Association of Oak Bay is behind the project that was initially estimated to cost $18,000.

That was the pre-COVID-19 price, said Joan Peggs, a member of the association who is chair of the bike shelter committee. Costs are now $25,000.

Nonetheless, the project is off to a rolling start as Oak Bay council pre-approved it (assuming the funding comes in) and the first donation was a whopper, $3,000 from the Jaguar Club of Victoria. The Jaguar club hosts its annual car show at Windsor Park and was eager to give back as a thank you.

A new shelter is coming to Windsor Park to cover bikes and strollers. The Community Association of Oak Bay is fundraising the $25,000 project. (Image from Community Association of Oak Bay)

“We are grateful to Oak Bay and the residents for welcoming the [car show]. We’ve been here in the rain watching rugby and know it will be nice to have a shelter for bikes, for strollers, and for a place to duck under,” said Dorothy Moleski of the Jaguar club.

To date, the community association has raised $4,000 so far and will donate $3,000 of its own money in a matching campaign.

This new shelter will be built with similar materials to the day-area shelter that was installed at the Windsor playground. It will have a cement pad, be well lit, and have stained wood on the underside.

It’s estimated to take about 200 hours to construct.

Kris Nichols, president of the community association, said they noticed the trend of more people enjoying Oak Bay parks and cycling on Oak Bay roads.

“This seemed like the perfect opportunity to partner with Oak Bay Parks and Recreation in the construction of this shelter. We have always been a big supporter of active transportation initiatives,” Nichols said.

Windsor Park had an estimated 33,000 visitors annually pre-pandemic and a need for covered parking for more bikes and for the many strollers bringing pre-schoolers to programs at the pavilion.

The community association is also in the process of donating bike repair stands to Windsor Park, Monterey and Henderson recreation centres, Willows Beach, and Oak Bay High.

“This will help entice more people to come on shoulder days,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “We are thankful in Oak Bay that the community has contributed so many iconic things [everything from] the bike repair stands to the Kiwanis Tea House].”

Email the Community Association of Oak Bay at oakbayconnector@gmail.com for more information or to donate. Donations are eligible for a tax receipt.

reporter@oakbaynews.com