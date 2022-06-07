Oak Bay car theft victim spots car being driven just blocks away

An Oak Bay school reports ongoing theft and damage for several months adds up to about $1,000. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver discovered their car stolen only to see it drive by a little later in Oak Bay on June 4.

Oak Bay police were called after someone waiting for the Tea Party parade to start went back to their vehicle parked on Bee Street and discovered it missing. A short time later, the driver spotted two people in their Toyota Corolla driving past on Hampshire Road.

The owner reported two females in the vehicle and alerted police to the direction of travel; however, the vehicle was not located. The car is a grey, four dour Corolla with B.C. licence plate AP0 30C.

Caught on camera

Surveillance footage suggests police seek a female suspect in a business break and enter June 2 in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

A witness reported seeing someone climb through the back window of the business and come out a short time later with a bag. The suspect was captured by surveillance and is described as woman, wearing a blue hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and the hood up; black pants with white stripes on the sides black mask, black shoes with white soles and carrying a light blue bag.

OBPD seeking assistance to identify this person of interest that we would like to speak to regarding a break and enter to a business in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Ave at around 6:45 this morning. pic.twitter.com/U7yquTEOAM — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 2, 2022

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Lodge falls to its end: What lies ahead for the property?

Ongoing school damage adds up

On May 31, the Oak Bay school liaison officer was made aware of damage and theft of equipment from storage containers belonging to a school. The theft and damage has been occurring for several months. Approximate value of damage and theft is estimated at $1,000.

Locked doors limit potential

A surveillance system caught images of someone checking car doors in a driveway on the 2000-block of McNeill Avenue. Residents reported to police on June 2 that the surveillance system saw the person, described as a man aged 20 to 30, wearing a dark jacket and pants, trying to open doors. The vehicles were locked, and person walked away.

Vehicle break-ins continue

Ongoing theft from vehicles saw at least three reports last week.

On June 4, the Oak Bay police were called about a theft from the 2000-block of Goldsmith Street. A resident reported their vehicle had been rifled through and several items were stolen. While an officer was investigating, they were made aware of a second vehicle that has also been broken into nearby. It too had been rummaged through and had items stolen.

The next day a similar report came from the 1800-block of Foul Bay Road, where a vehicle was broken into and a pair of Nikon binoculars, a first aid kit and a cellphone charging cord were stolen.

READ ALSO: Suspect’s identity sought after Victoria bank defrauded $20,000

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department