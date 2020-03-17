Staff continues working but Oak Bay municipal hall is now closed to the public, effective noon Tuesday. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay closes municipal hall to public

Closures of facilities ongoing to prevent spread of COVID-19

Add municipal hall to the list of Oak Bay facilities that are temporarily closed.

Oak Bay staff continue to work inside, however the doors were locked to the public around noon on Tuesday, the latest Oak Bay facility to be temporarily closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 flu virus.

“It really is hour by hour,” said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “While there is still a low risk to individuals in our region, it’s important for the municipality to act to interrupt the potential spread of this disease. This is intended to prevent the kinds of spikes seen in other jurisdictions like Italy.”

At the same time, staff are working to find alternate deliveries of municipal services, Murdoch said.

As a result, expect staff’s response time to be longer than usual.

“While some services may be delayed or unavailable, we will work to reduce these service disruptions and provide regular updates as information becomes available,” Murdoch said.

On Monday night, staff also made the decision to close Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Henderson Recreation Centre, Monterey Centre, Windsor Pavilion and the Neighbourhood Learning Centre.

READ MORE: Oak Bay closes rec centres effective Tuesday

The province announced Tuesday that all schools will remain closed after spring break, including Oak Bay High, Monterey and Lansdowne middle schools, Margaret Jenkins and Willows elementary schools. B.C. School Sports also suspended all spring sports seasons, effectively cancelling the Oak Bay Barbarians girls and boys rugby seasons and shuts down Oak Bay’s legendary track and field team.

Customer service contact information is available on the district’s website at oakbay.ca/municipal-hall/contacts and updates at www.oakbay.ca/covid-19 and on Oak Bay’s official social media accounts.

Municipal hall is already acting as an Emergency Operations Centre and staff are closely monitoring the directions of the federal and provincial governments, Island Health, and other authorities.

READ ALSO: Drive through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus
Next story
Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30

Just Posted

Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Businesses and community groups also announce closures, cancellations

Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30

Decision to stop sailings is ‘proactive’ and ‘preventative’ measure

Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

Public requires referral from doctor or 811 nurse

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

One seriously injured, one taken into custody after stabbing in Nanaimo

Incident happened Tuesday morning on Clifford Road near the Nanaimo River

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

Most Read