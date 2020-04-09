Oak Bay closes parking near Willows Beach

The parking lot at Willows Beach Park joins those across the region now closed to the public. (@OakBayPolice/Twitter)

The parking lot at Willows Park Beach in Oak Bay is closed and will remain so until further notice. Oak Bay police alerted the public to the change using social media. There is also no parking in the area along Beach Drive or Esplanade.

The changes are in line with other parking and access limitations in the region that start Friday, April 10. The City of Victoria is closing streets and reassigning parking near Beacon Hill Park and Dallas Road every weekend starting with Easter. In Saanich, Mt. Doug Park is closed for the long weekend and the gates will reopen on April 14 at noon.

The closures all come amid the COVID-19 pandemic as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads with residents to maintain social distancing even during the nice weather.

