The parking lot at Willows Beach Park joins those across the region now closed to the public. (@OakBayPolice/Twitter)

Oak Bay closes parking near Willows Beach

The parking lot will remain closed until further notice

The parking lot at Willows Park Beach in Oak Bay is closed and will remain so until further notice. Oak Bay police alerted the public to the change using social media. There is also no parking in the area along Beach Drive or Esplanade.

The changes are in line with other parking and access limitations in the region that start Friday, April 10. The City of Victoria is closing streets and reassigning parking near Beacon Hill Park and Dallas Road every weekend starting with Easter. In Saanich, Mt. Doug Park is closed for the long weekend and the gates will reopen on April 14 at noon.

The closures all come amid the COVID-19 pandemic as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads with residents to maintain social distancing even during the nice weather.

RELATED: Victoria closes streets near Beacon Hill Park, Dallas Road to encourage social distancing

RELATED: Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicle traffic over long weekend

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MISSING: 15-year-old Langford resident Emilie Pattie
Next story
Topaz Park camp for Victoria’s homeless desperate for volunteers

Just Posted

MISSING: 15-year-old Langford resident Emilie Pattie

Pattie was last seen on April 3

Oak Bay mayor posts daily videos during emergency

Emergency Operations Centre ahead of the curve

Topaz Park camp for Victoria’s homeless desperate for volunteers

More hands needed to help enforce COVID-19 standards

Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Const. Nancy Saggar warns Easter can ‘look and feel very different’ with isolation

Religious leaders look at options to comply with COVID-19 as holiday weeks begin

Passover, Easter and Ramadan are starting soon

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Homemade spike strip found on Cowichan Valley logging road

Danger to trucks, motorbikes and ATVs

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Cowichan Valley man dies in single-vehicle collision

First responders called to Miller Road shortly after midnight on Thursday

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

Most Read