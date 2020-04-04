Oak Bay driver flees on foot after collision on Beach Drive

An Oak Bay driver who fled the scene after being involved in a collision on Friday night has been caught.

After a crash on Beach Drive between Monterey Avenue and St. Patrick Street just before 7 p.m., the Oak Bay Police Department took to Twitter to alert residents to the incident and ask that the area be avoided while officers investigated.

Police confirmed that there were no serious injuries reported but pointed out that one of the drivers ran away on foot after the collision. However, the driver was quickly caught by an officer.

Vehicle collision at Beach Drive between Monterey and St Patrick in #OakBay. No serious injuries but please avoid the area while we investigate. Witnesses to the collision, please call us i(f you're no longer at scene). pic.twitter.com/0zMFxoN8Eh — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) April 4, 2020

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-592-2424.

