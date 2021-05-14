Oak Bay driver gets third distracted driving ticket in four years

A woman is out more than $350 after she was caught using her phone while driving – the third time in four years that she’s been penalized for not keeping her eyes on the road.
An Oak Bay police officer stopped the woman and issued her a $368 distracted driving ticket.
The woman also received distracted driving tickets in 2018 and 2019, according to a tweet by Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties.
Our member just issued a $368 distracted driving ticket to a woman who was on her phone while driving.😕But wait…There's more! She has received distracted driving tickets in 2018…and in 2019 as well. 😡 pic.twitter.com/EINA2t9bo0
— Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) May 14, 2021
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.