Fire in 2100-block of Cadboro Bay Road impacts traffic Tuesday afternoon

On Nov. 23 around 3 p.m., Oak Bay firefighters quickly tended to a fire in a wall and remained on scene checking for potential extension of the fire. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)

Oak Bay police and fire crews asked traffic to avoid the 2100-block of Cadboro Bay Road after an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

On Nov. 23 around 3 p.m., Oak Bay firefighters quickly tended to a fire in a wall and remained on scene checking for potential extension of the fire.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay