Oak Bay Lodge demolition to cost $1.5 to $2 million

The Captial Regional Housing District will begin the redevelopment of the 3.9-acre Oak Bay Lodge property by demolishing the four-storey buildings. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unitech Construction Management will oversee the demolition of the Oak Bay Lodge building.

The company tendered the lowest bid of $43,000 among the seven proposals (tenders also consider a technical score).

It comes with a small contingency of $3,000. Unitech will oversee a budget expected to be between $1.5 and $2 million to remove the 50-year-old building.

The contract must be approved at the Capital Regional Hospital District meeting on Feb. 10.

Before Unitech can apply to the District of Oak Bay for a demolition permit it will need an asbestos letter of clearance. The work could start in April and is expected to be about eight months.

Public consultation for the Oak Bay Lodge land redevelopment ran until Feb. 4 at crd.bc.ca/oakbaylodge .

Unitech has built dozens of government buildings in B.C., including the new Summit at Quadra Village. It also built Royal Oak middle school (2007) and the Centennial library branch (2007).

READ MORE: Oak Bay Lodge redevelopment consultation underway

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Lodge to be demolished

reporter@oAkbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Capital Regional DistrictHealth