The Captial Regional Housing District will begin the redevelopment of the 3.9-acre Oak Bay Lodge property by demolishing the four-storey buildings. (Black Press Media File)

Oak Bay Lodge to be demolished

Region’s hospital district moves forward with deconstruction

A request for proposals released this week shows that Oak Bay Lodge is scheduled to be razed.

The new RFP from the Capital Regional Hospital District seeks a construction manager to “procure and manage the deconstruction and demolition of the existing buildings” on the 3.9-acre site at 2251 Cadboro Bay Rd.

The budget for the demolition is estimated at $1.4 million, and includes hazardous material removal.

It is likely the final end to any speculation about using the facility to house either the senior portion (over 55), or all, of the people currently sheltering in Victoria parks. B.C. Housing had already declined on pursuing the matter earlier this fall.

READ ALSO: B.C. Housing declines to pursue Oak Bay Lodge as shelter housing

The demolition project will require permits through Oak Bay.

The CRHD will be holding the consultation process, including the launch of a project website, the hosting of virtual open houses and small group meetings, plus physically distant pop-ups, is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

READ MORE: Oak Bay Lodge redevelopment continues, request for temporary use awaits answer

READ ALSO: Mayor not in favour of low barrier housing at Oak Bay Lodge

Last month Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Jeremy Loveday requested the province intervene and open at least a portion of Oak Bay Lodge to house people 55-over until demolition happens.

