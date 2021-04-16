Overview of one of the two proposals for the Turkey Head and Oak Bay Marina properties. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)

Overview of one of the two proposals for the Turkey Head and Oak Bay Marina properties. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)

Oak Bay Marina questionnaire nets hundreds of responses

Mayor Kevin Murdoch impressed by the quality, quantity of input on two proposals

Having received feedback from more than 600 people, Oak Bay council and staff have begun to weigh public priorities and the merits of two proposals to redevelop Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head.

Input came via an online questionnaire and submissions to the committee of the whole in March. The winning proponent is expected to be selected by council in late spring.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch was impressed with the level of engagement from residents and others interested in the site’s future – 22 per cent of respondents live outside Oak Bay.

“I can’t remember having more than 600 responses to a public consultation in Oak Bay, ever,” he said. “We were very pleased by the quantity and quality of the public input we received.”

Council went through all the responses to get a good sense of what the public wants for the site and make sure they don’t miss areas of concern, Murdoch said. The properties will be subject to a formal request for proposal (RFP) process, and the mayor said the district has until this fall to wrap up lease negotiations with a successful proponent.

RELATED STORY: Oak Bay narrows marina, Turkey Head proposal to two options

Among other elements for Turkey Head, Proposal 1 includes a bandshell in a more developed Spewhung Park central area – Turkey Head was formerly Spewhung Point – a circular waterfront pier; a welcome circle, Songhees house post and First Nations interpretive signage; an adaptable parking/event area capable of hosting markets, festivals or seasonal celebrations; expanded green spaces, a new play area and landscaping improvements.

The proposal also calls for improvements to the marina, the existing buildings and common areas.

Favoured elements about Proposal 1 ranged from a comprehensive and inclusive design, additional green space and walkways to the pier, bandshell and extra bike parking, and the continuation of marine-based industrial and recreational activities.

Dislikes included too much parking space, lack of rowboat storage, the exposed location of the pier, the potential for excessive musical noise and the presence of a tourism kiosk.

Proposal A focuses more on upgrading or replacing existing buildings. The anchors are a new 4,000-square-foot Marina Cafe and retail building next to a revitalized restaurant, and a floating market space housing marine-based retail, culinary and tourism operations, including Songhees canoe eco-tours.

The design would transform the office, gift shop and boat works building into an ocean activity centre, and would replace much of the water’s edge parking with green space, walkways and interpretive signage.

ALSO READ: It took two years, $500,000 to build Oak Bay Marina in 1964

Respondents liked added representation from First Nations, enhanced access for kayakers, the new cafe, improvements to existing buildings and the floating market, among other elements.

Dislikes ranged from no overnight parking for kayakers, the sweeping changes proposed, and the lack of a pier, to the underwhelming treatment of the float area and relatively small range of commercial activities.

Find detailed plans at oakbay.ca; click on municipal hall, plans and reports then marina lease negotiations.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Traffic backs up on Highway 1 westbound in View Royal after crash
Next story
Greater Victoria women’s shelter adds second safe harbour

Just Posted

Sarah Smith is a singer, songwriter originally from Ontario but resides on Pender Island. She has toured all throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean to sharing her music. Smith will perform at the April 17 Sooke Folk Music Society Monthly Coffee House. (Photo courtesy of the Sooke Folk Music Society)
Sooke Folk Music Society Monthly Coffee House to feature Sarah Smith

Online event takes place April 17 at 7 p.m.

The family of Iris McNeil, shown here with members of her family, has launched a petition to deny parole for the man who murdered McNeil in 1997. (Family photo)
Family fights killer’s release from Metchosin institution

Shortreed serving an indeterminate sentence at William Head Institution

The site of the proposed rental housing development at 2197 Otter Point Rd. (District of Sooke)
District of Sooke approves development with 77 rental units

New parking lot for John Phillips Memorial Park included in project

North Saanich Municipal Hall. The District released its annual report last week. (Peninsula News Review)
Pig shelter at Sandown Agricultural Lands comes down

North Saanich warned centre of stop-work order and possible fine

Sooke plans to begin construction of the $4.9-million Church Road corridor project this summer. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke hopes to start Church Road Corridor project this summer

Road upgrade includes a roundabout, sidewalks, bike lanes and boulevards

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: Lookout Lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier John Horgan booked to get AstraZeneca shot Friday

‘Let’s show all British Columbians that the best vaccine is the one that’s available to you now,’ he said

Doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine in a freezer trailer, to be transported to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s incoming supply of Moderna vaccine slashed in half through end of April

Moderna plans to ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
P.1 variant likely highest in B.C. due to more testing for it: Dr. Henry

Overall, just under 60% of new daily cases in the province involve variants

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Final witness will extend Langley child murder trial into May or June

Lengthy trial began last autumn with COVID and other factors forcing it to take longer than expected

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

The District of Sooke will continue to flower with Communities in Bloom. (Pixabay)
Sooke will bud but not bloom in provincial competition

Council scales back participation in Communities in Bloom

An armed officer walks outside Cerwydden Care on Cowichan Lake Road near Skinner Road Wednesday, April 14 around 5:30 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Police standoff at Duncan apartment ends peacefully

Officers surround building as homeowner held in apartment for nearly four hours by adult son

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Most Read