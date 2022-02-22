Oak Bay meetings start an hour earlier come fall

Schedule changes take effect after new council’s inaugural meeting Nov. 7

Oak Bay officially approved a shift to earlier meeting times for the next council.

In a conversation started late last year, which included a fair bit of subsequent debate, council voted during the Feb. 14 meeting to adopt changes to its procedure bylaw.

Changes aim to streamline scheduling of in-camera meetings, provide more notice of an in-camera session and create earlier finish times for meetings, to lengthen the time between the end of one work day and start of the next for council, staff and the public.

Council was divided on the idea. Couns. Andrew Appleton, Cairine Green and Esther Paterson opposed the move, with concerns ranging from making a decision affecting the next council – municipal election day is Oct. 15 – to a lack of consultation into the time change and its potential limitations for the public.

RELATED: Oak Bay council meetings move to earlier start times

Changes include starting meetings at 6 p.m., with closed meetings happening at 5:15. Regularly scheduled council continues to be the second and fourth Monday of each month, with exceptions being August, the month of a municipal election (October for 2022) and December. Committee of the whole meetings will also start at 6 p.m.

The adjustments take effect after Oak Bay’s inaugural council meeting on Nov. 7 of this year.

Council meets most Mondays. Find agenda and participation options online at oakbay.civicweb.net.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay council

Previous story
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate

Just Posted

The ships sailed by just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission

Oak Bay meetings start an hour earlier come fall

The City of Colwood is hosting a public hearing on Feb. 22 on a proposed bylaw amendment that would allow the construction of a six-storey apartment building. (Photo courtesy of Westcor Lands Limited)
Public hearing set for proposed 6-storey apartment building in Colwood

An on-water ceremony Friday will see Tsawout First Nation recognize its right to issue a seaweed-growing license to Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed under Marine Use Law. (Cascadia Seaweed/Submitted)
Tsawout First Nation to hold special ceremony at seaweed farm off James Island