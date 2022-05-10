Steve Meikle takes over as director of parks, recreation and culture when Ray Herman retires May 25. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)

Steve Meikle takes over as director of parks, recreation and culture when Ray Herman retires May 25. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)

Oak Bay names new director of parks, recreation and culture

Ray Herman retires from the role May 25

After four years as a manager in Oak Bay, Steve Meikle makes the leap to director later this month.

Meikle takes over as director of parks, recreation and culture when Ray Herman retires May 25.

Meikle has served as the manager of recreation and culture since February 2018 and shown exceptional leadership and expertise, according to chief administrative officer Selina Williams.

“Seeing Mr. Meikle’s adaptability and problem solving while leading his team through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated what an asset he is to the District of Oak Bay. I am thrilled to continue working with Mr. Meikle in his new capacity as a director,” she said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Budget boost needed for new roof at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Meikle has more than 29 years of experience working in recreation and has been an instructor with the University of Victoria, School of Exercise Science, Physical and Health Education since 2001. Before working for the district, he held management positions with Saanich, including facility manager for Gordon Head Recreation Centre and G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre as well as manager of community services.

