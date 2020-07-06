An Oak Bay police officer had to call for back up while trying to break up a party Saturday night, according to police. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay officer injured while breaking up party

Party-goers yell ‘f*** the blue,’ say police

An Oak Bay police officer was injured while breaking up a party Saturday evening.

According to the Oak Bay Police Department, youths were drinking and yelling at a party in McNeil Bay and when the single officer arrived to break up the get-together, some of the party-goers began exclaiming “F*** the Blue.”

The officer was injured while apprehending a “larger male” attempting to leave the scene, said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “He received a swollen knee, some abrasions and bleeding on his hands.”

The member called for back up, which Bernoties said came from both the Oak Bay department and others.

Anti-police rhetoric has been more common lately, said police.

“There have been some important discussions recently about police accountability,” Bernoties said. “However, there has also been a great deal of inflammatory and inaccurate generalizations made.”

Oak Bay Police Department

