The municipally owned home on Monterey Avenue is currently uninhabitable. (Black Press Media file photo)

The municipally owned home on Monterey Avenue is currently uninhabitable. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay-owned home in urgent need of $190,000 in repairs

Two-storey Monterey Avenue home will need another $315,000 investment to be habitable

Oak Bay council members agree an aging house in its land portfolio needs urgent repair, but after that ideas diverge.

Some supported the staff recommendation that the municipally owned building is an opportunity to fill a need for district office space in a tight market.

During its Nov. 27 meeting, council perused options for the home at 1538 Monterey Ave. bought by the district in 2016 for $1.7 million. Built in 1909, the house is a 307.6 square-metre, two-storey, wood-framed home on a double lot.

RELATED: Oak Bay acquires ‘key strategic property’

Since 2016 it served briefly as a welcome house for refugees, run by Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre.

In July, council tasked district staff with exploring potential uses to offset anticipated repair costs.

With minimal maintenance and occupancy since its purchase, staff estimates basic urgent repairs at $190,000, just to keep the building. Work to redeem residential occupancy is estimated at $315,000 and to get it to office occupancy requirements at $636,000.

The staff recommendation supported offices because the district, with little to no room left at municipal hall, is in dire need itself, specifically to provide space for staff budgeted and approved for the infrastructure renewal program. The report noted finding suitable office space to lease in Oak Bay is challenging. During the recent renovations at municipal hall, staff were housed in portables in the parking lot.

READ ALSO: Victoria refugee association ends Welcome House program in Oak Bay

Coun. Hazel Braithwaite supported the notion and made the extended motion that would approve the $190,000 urgent repairs, then the funds to get it to residential living standards, apply for rezoning (required if it were to be office space) and the funds for repairs to workplace standards.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch split the motion into three, upon request from Coun. Andrew Appleton, a move which itself didn’t have consensus around the table.

Coun. Carrie Smart opposed, noting there may be provincial opportunities coming to help provide affordable housing in the community, and she isn’t comfortable tying up what might be the site with the most potential. The rest of council agreed to the first motion and second, approving funds to bring the home to living standards.

Appleton, currently a proponent of leaving the home as housing, wanted more information and made a motion to refer rezoning and future upgrades back to staff for an options analysis on needs for expanded municipal office space. He asked the report to consider operational requirements and a cost-benefit comparison.

Find the full report on the Nov. 27 agenda at oakbay.civicweb.net.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay council

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Just Posted

Norah Myers advocates Pilates as a beneficial exercise for people with disabilities. (Photo by Lucas Grosse)
Victoria TikTok creator goes viral battling bullies online

Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase

The municipally owned home on Monterey Avenue is currently uninhabitable. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay-owned home in urgent need of $190,000 in repairs

The Sooke School District Board of Education had a busy first meeting on Nov. 29 which among other things saw the creation of a staff affordability fund and a public reaffirmation of district’s commitment to using teaching materials which destigmatize gender identity and sexual orientation discussions. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 creates fund to help staff struggling with rising cost of living