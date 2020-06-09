Oak Bay playgrounds reopen, temporary trash dropoff closes

Oak Bay is lifting the closure of playgrounds on June 8 with more public facilities to follow. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Mark it down as the spring no kids could play.

From March 20 to June 7, Oak Bay playgrounds were condemned as an unsafe point of contact for the spread of COVID-19 and other contractible illnesses.

Playgrounds in Oak Bay reopened June 8, a decision made with guidance from Island Health, said a District news release.

New signage will be in place at playgrounds to provide guidelines for safe use.

While indoor facilities are not open yet, Oak Bay has started offering outdoor fitness programming at Kiwanis Park.

Classes started June 8 and bootcamp registration is open online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation or by phone at 250-595-7946.

Temporary waste dropoff ends

As Oak Bay is moving to slowly reopen the Oak Bay Recreation Centre it has also ended the temporary municipal dropoff for garbage and waste that’s been in the parking lot of Oak Bay Rec. since April 24.

The temporary dropoff alleviated pressure on the Elgin Road public works station, where residents were waiting up to two hours to drop off yard waste.

The Elgin Road dropoff depot remains open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staff are reminding residents waiting in line for Elgin Road dropoff not to idle cars and to follow the direction of the public works attendants.

