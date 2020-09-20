Oak Bay Police checking-in with community survey

Oak Bay Police is running a community survey online as a check-in now that the department is midway through its 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.

“We’re encouraging residents and/or those who work in Oak Bay to fill it out,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties.

“This is meant to be a ‘check-in’ to ensure we’re on the right track vis-a-vis meeting (or hopefully exceeding) our community’s expectations.”

The survey can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/6WC7G8D.

Results will be shared, with the department’s thoughts, after the survey closes on Sept 25.

“The survey was responsible for the identification of our three strategic priorities: traffic, property crime, and community engagement,” Bernoties said. “Those priorities are considered when allocating our time and resources. “It’s critical that we understand what the community expects in order for us to try to meet or exceed those expectations.”

The Oak Bay Police force has 27 positions, 23 including four officers away on secondment (who are externally funded).

There has been significant turnover within the department since the strategic plan was completed when the late Nils Jensen was chair of the Oak Bay Police Board, and the chief was Andy Brinton, who retired on Aug. 31. The strategic plan was informed by the responses of 653 community members.

