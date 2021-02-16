A screenshot of the video tweeted by Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties as someone snatches a package off a porch then gets in a white waiting vehicle. (Twitter/Ray Bernoties)

Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

‘Not a porch pirate … just a thief,’ says chief

Oak Bay Police Department’s chief took to Twitter Tuesday evening to clarify his perception of ‘porch pirate.’

“Not a ‘porch pirate’…just a thief,” said Chief Ray Bernoties, on his personal Twitter account. The sentiment was accompanied by surveillance video of a woman snatching a package and running off to a white vehicle,

The chief suggested the individual’s attire, specifically toque and sweater, are distinctive and encouraged anyone with information to call Oak Bay police. The non emergency line is 250-592-2424.

