Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

Oak Bay Police Department’s chief took to Twitter Tuesday evening to clarify his perception of ‘porch pirate.’

“Not a ‘porch pirate’…just a thief,” said Chief Ray Bernoties, on his personal Twitter account. The sentiment was accompanied by surveillance video of a woman snatching a package and running off to a white vehicle,

The chief suggested the individual’s attire, specifically toque and sweater, are distinctive and encouraged anyone with information to call Oak Bay police. The non emergency line is 250-592-2424.

This woman just helps herself to your packages and then flees in the white vehicle in the background. Her sweater & toque are pretty distinctive. If you have any info about who this is, please call us. Not a 'porch pirate'🏴‍☠️…just a thief. 😡 pic.twitter.com/1bQoMt6UUN — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) February 17, 2021

