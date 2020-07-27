Oak Bay Police impound new driver’s car for drinking and driving

When an Oak Bay Police officer pulled over a new driver whose car did not have the taillights on last week, the officer then determined the driver had been drinking.

The female twice blew a fail in the roadside screening device and was issued a 90-day prohibition and her vehicle was impounded from Foul Bay Road at Cadboro Bay Road, said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

These are some of the calls the Oak Bay Police responded to between June 20 and 26.

Last Tuesday the police received a report of a stolen boat motor from the Cattle Point boat launch area. A boater left their 35 pound, black Minn Kota trolling motor at the boat launch. It was gone when the owner went back to retrieve it.

Six different people reported a suspicious male surreptitiously filming people at Willows Beach in the recent week. The male was identified and spoken to about his behaviour. Unfortunately, there is nothing illegal about filming people at a beach. If you see someone acting suspiciously please call the police at the time of the incident.

I almost stood in the middle of the road yet drivers turning right blew right through the stop without even looking…and then looked shocked to see me standing there. Thank goodness a child wasn't crossing.😡 #OakBay #yyj pic.twitter.com/5wMmfqpOJV — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) July 22, 2020

That same day, Oak Bay Police received a theft from auto report from a vehicle parked near Willows Beach in the 2400-block of Esplanade. The owner’s fanny pack, with keys, ID and money, was removed from the unlocked vehicle.

There were also a pair of curious cases, one on Wednesday, when a homeowner reported the presence of a suspicious person in the back yard of her home in the 3000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. In the night, the homeowner heard shuffling from the back of her residence and when she looked outside saw what she believed to be the silhouette of a male individual.

“The homeowner did not report it to the police until two days later,” Bernoties said. “Oak Bay Police want you to please call at the time the suspicious occurrences are happening and not wait to call. We are up all night.”

The other was a mischief report in the 2100-block of Windsor Road. The homeowner noticed that, at some point recently, her wall sconces, or outdoor lighting fixtures, appeared to have been tampered with and pulled on.

Police also want to remind dog and pet owners that with the arrival of warm weather, it is extremely dangerous to leave pets inside a vehicle.

“Harmful and life-threatening effects can occur in a short time in a hot car,” Bernoties said. “In the hot weather the best place for your furry friend is at home where there is water and shade.”

