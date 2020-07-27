Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay Police impound new driver’s car for drinking and driving

Thefts from Willows Beach area concern police

When an Oak Bay Police officer pulled over a new driver whose car did not have the taillights on last week, the officer then determined the driver had been drinking.

The female twice blew a fail in the roadside screening device and was issued a 90-day prohibition and her vehicle was impounded from Foul Bay Road at Cadboro Bay Road, said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

These are some of the calls the Oak Bay Police responded to between June 20 and 26.

Last Tuesday the police received a report of a stolen boat motor from the Cattle Point boat launch area. A boater left their 35 pound, black Minn Kota trolling motor at the boat launch. It was gone when the owner went back to retrieve it.

Six different people reported a suspicious male surreptitiously filming people at Willows Beach in the recent week. The male was identified and spoken to about his behaviour. Unfortunately, there is nothing illegal about filming people at a beach. If you see someone acting suspiciously please call the police at the time of the incident.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police investigate man discretely filming at Willows Beach

That same day, Oak Bay Police received a theft from auto report from a vehicle parked near Willows Beach in the 2400-block of Esplanade. The owner’s fanny pack, with keys, ID and money, was removed from the unlocked vehicle.

There were also a pair of curious cases, one on Wednesday, when a homeowner reported the presence of a suspicious person in the back yard of her home in the 3000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. In the night, the homeowner heard shuffling from the back of her residence and when she looked outside saw what she believed to be the silhouette of a male individual.

“The homeowner did not report it to the police until two days later,” Bernoties said. “Oak Bay Police want you to please call at the time the suspicious occurrences are happening and not wait to call. We are up all night.”

The other was a mischief report in the 2100-block of Windsor Road. The homeowner noticed that, at some point recently, her wall sconces, or outdoor lighting fixtures, appeared to have been tampered with and pulled on.

Police also want to remind dog and pet owners that with the arrival of warm weather, it is extremely dangerous to leave pets inside a vehicle.

“Harmful and life-threatening effects can occur in a short time in a hot car,” Bernoties said. “In the hot weather the best place for your furry friend is at home where there is water and shade.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

s

oak bay police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada provides exception for U.S. students planning to study north of border
Next story
Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Just Posted

Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

Kenn Mount recommends everyone follow B.C. FireSmart guidelines

Advocacy groups seek to provide long-lasting support for Sooke’s homeless population

New space secured for Sooke homeless at former Speed Source Fitness building

Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Canada Post asks public to keep pets contained

Large black bear spotted near Goldstream Trestle

No injuries to hikers, B.C. Conservation Service notified

Highlands brush fire sparked by dead tree falling on power line

Fire chief renews call to stay vigilant during dry season

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

Most Read