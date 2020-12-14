Oak Bay police investigate driver who exposed himself to teen

Police say same 15-year-old saw similar man twice within a few days

Oak Bay police responded to a report of an indecent act at 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Police said a man drove past a 15-year-old on Eastdowne Road near Neil Avenue, and exposed himself and began to masturbate as he stared at the teen. On Dec. 4, the teen reported seeing the man again while walking down Cadboro Bay Road near Estevan Road.

Police describe the man as Caucasian, bald with a black short cropped beard, round ‘squished’ face, thin lips with a divot in the middle, chubby and possibly 30-40 years old. He was driving a dark coloured newer model SUV.

