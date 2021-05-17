Oak Bay police respond to domestic dispute, dangerous drivers

Oak Bay police responded to numerous calls between May 10 and 16, including a domestic dispute, multiple dangerous driving offences, two thefts and a suspicious male. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Oak Bay Police Department responded to two dangerous driving incidents last week.

On May 13, police were watching for speeding drivers in the 2300-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road when a vehicle zipped by at 134 km/h – 84 kilometres over the 50 km/h limit. The driver was stopped and ticketed and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The next day, officers received a call that a driver was swerving all over the road driving northbound in the 900-block of Foul Bay Road. A witness told police the driver drove over the sidewalk curb and hit a speed limit sign. Officers located the vehicle, but the driver had fled the scene. When contacted, the vehicle’s registered owner identified the driver as his daughter and she was issued tickets for driving without consideration and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

On May 15, a camera stabilizer, some loose change and registration documents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3000-block of Westdowne Road.

Earlier in the week, on May 11, police also received a report of a stolen bike in the 800-block of Falkland Road. The Norco VR road bike had been left unlocked.

The same day, police responded to a suspicious man in the 2200-block of Cadboro Bay Road where a security guard reported seeing a man fleeing a vacant building. Approximately 15 minutes later police received a different call that a man had jumped into a dumpster in the 2200-block of Bowker Avenue, a block away from the original siting.

Officers arrested the man and found he had outstanding warrants with the Victoria Police Department. He was transported to VicPD cells for morning court.

On May 10, a man was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants after police responded to a domestic dispute. He was held overnight for a morning court appearance.

