Oak Bay police seeking camera footage after man offers child candy, ride home

Police are asking residents in south Oak Bay to check their home surveillance footage after a report of a man attempting to lure a child into his vehicle Friday afternoon.

On Nov. 5, just after 3 p.m. the Oak Bay Police Department received a report a man had just tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his vehicle.

The student was walking westbound on the north sidewalk along Central Avenue, just west of Hampshire Road, shortly after 2:50 p.m. when a vehicle drove up next to her and followed her for a short distance, police said in a news release. The man offered the student candy and a ride home. The student did not respond and ran back to her school to get help. Police did not locate the vehicle, described as a vintage, shiny, dark green car with an off-white fabric top that was up.

The man is described as 50 to 60 years old with olive skin, spiky grey/brown hair, an oval face and tattoos below the neck and down both arms to the hands. He was wearing a dark green or black short-sleeved shirt and black jeans with a wide belt as well as a chunky gold ring on his right hand.

Police ask that anyone with vehicle cameras, or surveillance in the area check their footage for the man or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

