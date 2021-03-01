Oak Bay Police seize fake police badge at traffic stop

Oak Bay police seized a fake police badge marked ‘Special Police’ from the car of a driver who rolled through the stop sign at the intersection of King George Terrace and Beach Drive on Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A youth claiming to be schoolmates with a teen in Oak Bay pulled off a brazen sale for $25.

The Oak Bay resident, 14, reported to police that they had arranged to buy an article of clothing from the seller and met them in a public place. At that point, the 14-year-old turned over $25 cash. The seller, who is also described as a youth, said they went to the same school and would pass along the clothing later.

However, shortly after the transaction, the seller blocked all social media accounts. Police quickly confirmed a student of the seller’s identity does not attend the same school and their actual identity remains unknown.

A false Victoria Police badge confiscated from a 25-year-old male driving through Oak Bay on Feb. 27. (Oak Bay Police Photo)

The buyer followed most of the key steps for a low-risk online purchase by meeting the seller in a public place.

Some additional tips, from Sgt. Julie Chanin of Oak Bay police, are to bring a friend and tell someone where you are going, bring only the agreed-upon amount of cash, and complete the transaction fully in the first instance.

The scam was among the calls Oak Bay police responded to between Feb. 21 and 28.

Police continued their enforcement of drivers who roll through the stop signs at King George Terrace and Beach Drive. On Saturday, at about 2 p.m. an officer pulled over a 25-year-old Victoria man in a Ford Mustang.

During the traffic stop the Oak Bay officer involved observed what appeared to be a police officer’s badge in a leather case with chain hanging from the rear-view mirror, Chanin said.

The badge was seized and upon inspection, it is marked Special Police on one side and has a reflector branded with the Victoria Police crest inserted into the other side of the badge.

The badge was seized though the driver is not believed to have been actively using the badge for personal gain.

Officers responded to a report of a drone flying at 7:30 a.m. on Friday but did not find a drone or its operator.

“Drone use is prohibited in Oak Bay under Transport Canada Regulations due to the proximity to airports in the area,” Chanin said. “Please contact Oak Bay police if you observe a drone being operated in Oak Bay.”

A 54-year-old Victoria man driving a Mazda 3 was issued a $109 ticket after a Friday rear-ender at about 4 p.m. on Cadboro Bay Road near Estevan Avenue.

He struck a Subaru Impreza in front of him when the driver stopped to allow a cyclist to pass on the right, so they could turn into a parking lot. No one was injured. Vehicular damage was significant, estimated to be more than $10,000 dollars.

At 8:45 p.m. on Friday night a patrolling Oak Bay police officer found two 18-year-old men drinking in the parking lot of Oak Bay High with numerous cans of alcoholic beverages lined up on the exterior of the car.

The investigation resulted in one of the men receiving a violation ticket for minor in possession of liquor – a fine of $230.

“Both men now understand that being ‘almost 19 years’ is not the same as being 19 years old, which is the legal age to possess alcohol in British Columbia,” Chanin said.

