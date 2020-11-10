Oak Bay police ticket four drivers in 45 minutes for not stopping at stop sign

Oak Bay police continue to investigate the break-in from the weekend of Halloween to Buttons’n’Bows shop in the 2800-block of Foul Bay Avenue.

The break-in occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 9 a.m. Nov. 2, when the owner arrived at the store to find the door broken and the cash register empty.

“It was determined a brick was used to smash the glass in the front door to gain entry and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Mark Fisher.

A beautiful sunny afternoon in Oak Bay this afternoon with lots of us out walking and cycling. Too bad some drivers thought the stop signs on Caddy Bay Rd. did not apply to them today. 4 tickets for Disobey Stop Sign to 4 drivers in 45 min. Each went home with a $167 fine. pic.twitter.com/titL6G8gz2 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 9, 2020

No suspect has been identified at this time, Fisher said, adding the matter is still under investigation.

On Nov. 8 the Oak Bay Police Department handed out a series of four fines, each worth $176, for drivers not stopping at stop signs at the intersection of Cordova Bay Road and Beach Drive.

The department is commending a resident this week for requesting assistance to properly and safely dispose of old ammunition the man found while tidying up his garage.

“Officers attended and seized the ammunition for destruction and were happy to help,” Fisher said. “Should you require police assistance for the safe disposal, destruction or relinquishment of ammunition and firearms, first contact police by telephone. Officers will make arrangements to assist with the request.”

Do not bring firearms to the police department, reminded Fisher.

Last Tuesday evening, police received multiple calls for an erratic driver of a white BMW driving dangerously on Cadboro Bay Road near Uplands Golf Course.

“Reports came in just after 8:30 p.m. that a white car had been ‘fishtailing’ and driving at a high rate of speed,” Fisher said.

Officers later reviewed camera footage of the event captured by a BC Transit bus that had been in the area at the time but police have yet to identify the driver and the file remains under investigation.

Our officers were out this morning talking to preschool children at Windsor Park about safety. These talks are always entertaining and the kids have some great questions. pic.twitter.com/hKv58dV0GV — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 10, 2020

A dashcam and a bicycle rack were reported stolen from an SUV parked near the 2000-block of Quimper Street overnight on Nov. 7.

“Reminder to please remove valuables from inside and outside your vehicle and lock doors while the vehicle is unattended,” Fisher said.

Another report on Nov. 7 was of a potentially concerning case. Around 4:30 p.m. an Oak Bay resident in the 3000-block of Upper Terrace Road reported a man knocking on the door of her home asking for ‘Steve.’

“He claimed he was there to provide gutter services,” Fisher said. “The homeowner confirmed Steve does not reside at the address and gutter services had not been requested.”

The man left without incident. Patrols were made however the man was not located.

Oak Bay Police encourage residences to report suspicious activity they observe or experience at any time of the day or the night. Perhaps the man mentioned above looking for ‘Steve’ simply had the wrong address or perhaps he was creating an opportunity to get more familiar with the homeowners’ property and assets. Either way, Oak Bay Police are pleased the resident contacted us and reported the suspicious incident.

