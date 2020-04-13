Oak Bay public works crew rescue otter from culvert

‘Like Winnie-the-Pooh, who ate too much honey, couldn’t go forward and couldn’t go back’

Oak Bay public works rescued this Otter from a culvert under Beach Drive. (Pat Smith photo)

Last week Oak Bay resident Lyanne Wilkie was walking along Beach Drive with a friend when the two saw a large stream of water coming down a steep driveway.

“We thought perhaps it was a broken sprinkler head and decided to alert the owners,” said Wilkie, a Beach Drive resident herself.

When the two reached the top of the driveway they discovered that a small stream, which passed under the driveway in a culvert, was backed up and flooding into the neighbour’s yard.

READ ALSO: Beloved Discovery Island wolf shot and killed

“We searched and found the pipe, approximately 10 inches in diameter with a screen over the end, protruding from the other side of the driveway,” Wilkie said.

Poking out from the pipe was a little nose.

“A river otter had gotten himself into the pipe and like Winnie-the-Pooh, who ate too much honey, couldn’t go forward and couldn’t go back,” Wilkie said. “He was caught in the pipe and damming up the stream.”

An Oak Bay Public Works team showed up including Pat Smith. One held a large pipe cleaner to force the otter back into the pipe while Smith used a jigsaw to cut the end off the pipe.

“They had to poke the little head back in and carefully saw the end of the pipe off,” Wilkie said. “But 10 minutes later a little otter — likely highly stressed from his ordeal — was free and running as fast as his little legs would carry him, down the hill and back to obscurity.”

Smith said it’s the first time he’s rescued an otter during his time as an Oak Bay employee.

READ MORE: Video: Buck tangled in toboggan is rescued by B.C. Conservation officers

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Just Posted

Oak Bay public works crew rescue otter from culvert

‘Like Winnie-the-Pooh, who ate too much honey, couldn’t go forward and couldn’t go back’

Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

FortisBC issues reminder to call before you dig after three gas lines struck in one afternoon

Two of the incidents were caused by homeowners doing excavation projects in their yards

Unknown woman who helped Sidney senior said to be a nurse

Full identity of Hendrina Welter’s Good Samaritan remains unknown

Victoria councillor wants city to develop its own delivery app

Coun. Ben Isitt wants a ‘made-in-Victoria’ app to help local businesses

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

Golf courses opening up again amid COVID-19 safety measures

Mount Brenton in Chemainus opts to resume play on Friday for members

Legal grow op burns up overnight south of Nanaimo

VIDEO: Possible electrical malfunction destroys marijuana crop and equipment

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Investigation into two February fires at Island secondary school remains open

Police working in collaboration with Chemainus Secondary and School District 79

Most Read