Sno’uyutth welcome pole by Butch and Clarence Dick at Oak Bay High. The pole is now five years old. (Kris Nichols photo)

Sno’uyutth welcome pole by Butch and Clarence Dick at Oak Bay High. The pole is now five years old. (Kris Nichols photo)

Oak Bay quietly marks five years since the Sno’uyutth welcome pole went up

Legacy scholarship keeps rolling

Nov. 22 in Oak Bay came and went like many other fall Sundays.

It was a dreary day, mostly rainy, no sun, and a high of 6C. Not a particularly great day, even if there was no pandemic, and Oak Bay could have gathered for a fifth year anniversary to commemorate the Sno’uyutth welcome pole at Oak Bay High.

The annual celebrations are more than just a gathering, said Joe Blake, who is a lead on the Sno’uyutth’s Legacy Scholarship. They’re a reminder that the excess funds raised for the original cost of the welcome pole are now a scholarship that has helped support five graduating students.

The pole was designed by Songhees master-carver, Butch Dick (Yuxwelupten), and carved by his son, Clarence Dick (Wa’shk). The initial excess funds for the pole were $15,000. That’s when Blake, with the Community Association of Oak Bay, partnered with local CPA Rod Sim of Oak Bay Rotary to install a scholarship.

READ ALSO: Celebrating the second anniversary of Sno’uyutth welcome pole

“We were working with the Songhees and recognized what we need to do is help kids,” Blake said. “I learned, we have kids in Oak Bay High from all over, such as Metis and Inuit, and not just local.”

With Oak Bay Rotary able to cut tax receipts for donations, the scholarship project grew to $25,000. Much of the cash came from the concerts that jazz vocalist Joe Coughlin helped put on, and performed in, at Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnet Community Theatre.

And the fundraising is still on, though the latest concert, Sinatra and the Count, with musician Phil Dwyer leading an 18-piece band, is still in limbo since being postponed in the spring.

READ MORE: Sno’uyutth Day a time to celebrate in Oak Bay

“We’re pretty ambitious about this scholarship,” Blake said. “The balance stands at $26,780. We want to get it to $100,000, so we can give more.”

So far, five Sno’uyutth scholars are at university. Four put their money into tuition at the University of Victoria and one went to Vancouver Island University. A sixth will be identified in June. The current grant is $1,500.

Meanwhile, Blake held a pandemic-long plant sale for the scholarship, and has raised $1,000.

To donate, visit oakbayrotaryfoundation.org.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter< and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port McNeill clinic says lack of Island Health’s support forced them to shutter
Next story
Costumed buses hit Victoria streets with free rides on Santa Bus

Just Posted

The Santa bus is coming to town, double-decker style, this weekend. (YouTube/BC Transit)
Costumed buses hit Victoria streets with free rides on Santa Bus

Double-deckers turn 20 with fanfare, Santa Bus comes Dec. 11, 12

A group of forest activists have created a new blockade along Bugaboo Creek, near Port Renfrew, where logging company Teal Jones Group is working to clear cut another section of old-growth trees on the southern part of Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Fairy Creek Blockade)
Protesters add new blockade to stop old-growth logging near Port Renfrew

Bugaboo Creek protesters demands B.C. to immediately stop old-growth logging on Island

Crews have been working to install a 25,000-watt solar panel system on the roof of Torquay Elementary School in Saanich since late November. (Photos courtesy of Lisa McPhail)
$60K solar panel installation begins at Saanich elementary school

Panels to reduce Torquay elementary’s footprint, provide learning opportunities, board chair says

Sno’uyutth welcome pole by Butch and Clarence Dick at Oak Bay High when it was installed, November of 2015. The pole is now five years old. (Kris Nichols photo)
Oak Bay quietly marks five years since the Sno’uyutth welcome pole went up

Legacy scholarship keeps rolling

Two more positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in relation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak sees two new COVID-19 cases

Nine patients and five staff members have tested positive, one person has died

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

The Port McNeill Medical Clinic has announced it will be closing its services due to a lack of support from Island Health. (Port McNeill Medical Clinic Facebook photo)
Port McNeill clinic says lack of Island Health’s support forced them to shutter

“We are wanting regional equality with Port Hardy”

(Black Press file photo)
Malahat commute could take two hours in 2038, Island rail part of the solution

LETTER: Island Corridor Foundation CEO Stevenson confident in survey results

A mobile app, from a small central Vancouver Island medical software company, gathers a cell phone’s GPS data that can be used for contact tracing when people are exposed to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)
Vancouver Island medical software company creates COVID-19 contact tracing app

Creators of GPS-based app say it could save lives at a critical time in the pandemic

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Most Read