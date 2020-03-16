Update: Oak Bay recreation cancels three programs until further notice

A couple enjoys a sunny Monday afternoon meal on the Avenue amid the mayhem of public closures throughout Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay Recreation facilities and programming continued to run Monday afternoon while rec centres and other public spaces were being shut down around Greater Victoria.

Residents of Oak Bay should be aware that facilities may be closing on short notice, including all three Oak Bay recreational facilities.

Fairways grocery store open during construction on Oak Bay Avenue. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

“Things are advancing quickly and things may change without notice, it’s hour by hour,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

Oak Bay is officially in emergency mode, as the municipal hall has been activated as an Emergency Operation Centre.

However, the District of Oak Bay did postpone nearly all items on Monday night’s committee of the whole agenda, rendering it down to a basic council meeting. The public shouldn’t feel it necessary to be there, Murdoch said.

On Monday afternoon some programs were cancelled until further notice.

Duplicate Bridge at Monterey Recreation centre on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12:15 to 4 p,m. Learn to Skate Lessons, Mondays from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Oak Bay Recreation Centre. And also Yoga4Strength Moderate (5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 16 and Yoga4Strength Vigorous 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

The cancellations are in line with the

On Friday, Oak Bay activated an Emergency Operations Centre at Level 2 with Chief Administrative Officer Lou Varela as the EOC Director. The EOC will be responsible for local emergency preparedness, response coordination, and ensuring continuity of District services.

The municipality has posted a number of recommendations and guidelines on its website.

The Greater Victoria Public Library announced Monday it has shut its doors including the cancellation of all scheduled library programs and events including the Monterey branch.

Langford and Sidney were among the first municipalities in the region to close public and recreational facilities.

On the mainland, the City of Vancouver shut down 16 libraries, community centres, pools, fitness centres, ice rinks, and golf courses.

By activating the EOC Oak Bay has assigned senior management on the issues and will bring council up to speed at Monday night’s council meeting.

“We are considering things such as, should we need meetings though video conference and to make sure we are moving business forward,” Murdoch said.

