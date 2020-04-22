Members of the Oak Bay Rotary Club award a gift certificate to this year’s early-bird winner for re-subscribing to the Rotary Canada Flag Program. Front row: Michelle Le Sage, former manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Lesley Ockermueller (gift certificate recipient) with Oak Bay Rotary Club members Peter Lawrie, Lorna Curtis, Sandy Currie, Clair Wakefield, Don O’Coffey, Joan Firkins, Joan Peggs. (Recipient Lynnie Murray missing from photo.) (Oak Bay Rotary Club Photo)

Oak Bay Rotary’s Canada flag rental program returns to south Island

Fundraising flags fly annually from Oak Bay to Sidney to Sooke

The Oak Bay Rotary Club will host its eighth annual Canada Flag Program this summer season.

Last year the club posted flags at the residences of 462 flag subscribers from Sidney to Saanich to Sooke, James Bay, Cordova Bay, Esquimalt, Oak Bay and anywhere in between.

Spokesperson Adam Farquharson said the fundraising program, which supports various causes, should hit 400 flag rentals by the end month and are looking to rent out even more.

Flag rentals are $50 and are installed for three long weekends, Victoria Day (May 18), Canada Day and B.C. Day long weekends.

“In consideration of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and at the request of a couple of current subscribers, for the Victoria Day weekend, the flags will be installed earlier than usual,” Farquharson said.

That means a late April installation to celebrate May Day (May 1), which will remain in place until after the Victoria Day weekend.

“The flag program raises us a large amount of money so it is spread between quite a number of programs,” Farquharson said.

Locally, it has supported 1000 x5 Literacy, Carnarvon Rotary Waterpark, Food Rescue Project, Teen Area of Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Oak Bay Secondary, Oak Bay YES Awards, Leadership Victoria, Post Secondary Scholarships, Disaster Aid Canada, Habitat for Humanity, Eldercare Foundation, Victoria Native Friendship Centre and hands-on projects such as the Salvation Army Kettle Drive and Carnarvon Park annual clean up. It’s also supported Rotary International projects of Polio Eradication, Malawi Girls School, water and sanitation work in India, work with grandmothers in Rwanda, dental and nutrition in Guatemala and in sending medical supplies to East Timor.

Oak Bay Rotary Club had 221 flag subscribers renew early, by the Dec. 31 deadline, to receive a $5 discount. Two of those won a $25 gift certificate to the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

For more information or to order a flag visit oakbayrotary.ca/page/flag-program. or email joan_peggs@telus.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert
Next story
Crews responding to Langford brush fire

Just Posted

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

Victoria, View Royal officially cancel July 1 events

Crews responding to Langford brush fire

BC Wildfire estimates fire to be .60 hectares

Oak Bay Rotary’s Canada flag rental program returns to south Island

Fundraising flags fly annually from Oak Bay to Sidney to Sooke

Little libraries stock chalk across Greater Victoria to spread positive messages

Greater Victoria Placemaking Network launches ‘Chalk Your Block’ initiative

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Northern B.C. First Nation told to isolate after released prisoner with COVID-19 visited

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Most Read