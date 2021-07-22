Oak Bay secondary suites study to be reviewed by council

Recommendations made Monday to further consider affordable housing units

A special council meeting saw small developments made in the District of Oak Bay’s review of secondary suites.

Three recommendations were made at Oak Bay council’s July 19 meeting. They included that director of building and planning Bruce Anderson deliver his secondary suites study and that Urban Systems Ltd. senior planner Dan Huang present his summary of council’s June 2021 community survey results.

Council was also asked to look into preparing a final report on the secondary suites study for consideration in September.

The district currently does not allow secondary suites as per its zoning bylaw. As stated in Huang’s summary, secondary suites would serve to provide the district with additional and affordable housing without increasing the area footprint of buildings.

Provided that the recommendation of staff is supported, another public input meeting will be held by council in September.

For more information on the study, visit oakbay.ca.

