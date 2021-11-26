Oak Bay seeks dynamic deputy to help lead its fire department

The search is on for a second in command at Oak Bay fire.

The department is down a deputy and is looking for someone with more than 15 years experience in the fire service. The district seeks a “dynamic and forward-looking deputy fire chief,” according to the job listing.

The job pitch promotes the community as having the amenities of a large metropolitan urban centre while maintaining a strong sense of community and charm. It also highlights future potential as the current chief intends to retire in the first quarter of 2023.

The deputy is accountable for high-level business functions; assists the chief directly in administration; and acts for the fire chief in their absence.

Candidates must have a post-secondary degree, diploma or certificate in fire service leadership or administration, NFPA 1021 Fire Officer III certification, Incident Command Level 300, 15 years progressive experience in the service with experience in a senior supervisory position and hold a valid Class 3 B.C. driver’s licence.

Other assets outlined include a background in labour management as well as public speaking and public relations skills.

Exempt fire department staff are on call for portions of their off-duty hours and are subject to a restricted area of residence. Shortlisted candidates will be advised of the specific requirements.

If your qualifications and experience align with our needs, we invite your application, stated the department. Deadline to apply is Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Find the full job posting here.

