Oak Bay serves up facelift for tennis courts as pickleball on the move

Carnarvon Park master plan calls for courts to be removed

The tennis courts at Carnarvon Park will get a minor facelift alongside the move of the pickleball courts.

In May, Oak Bay council approved relocating the pickleball courts at Carnarvon to the nearby lacrosse box. That work included restoring the courts currently in use for pickleball back to tennis.

The other adjacent four courts have not been well used because of the safety and play-ability concerns in recent years, council heard. Staff was tasked with getting a quote on resurfacing those four.

Victoria Playco, the contractor resurfacing the Windsor Park tennis courts as well as moving the pickleball courts, provided an estimate of $74,125 plus GST. Staff also recommend the budget include a 20 per cent contingency given the age of the courts, with funds coming from the capital works reserve.

It wasn’t a slam-dunk decision for committee, the tennis courts are slated to be removed in five or six years based on the approved Carnarvon Park master plan.

Couns. Ester Paterson and Andrew Appleton opposed the motion.

Appleton noted that residents are voicing concern about crumbling infrastructure of Carnarvon and laments over the amount of time to implement the park’s master plan.

“I would have liked to have considered a potential list of upgrades … I have to take into account the larger concerns,” he said.

Playco said it could complete the work in late August or early September.

Decisions made during committee come back to council for potential approval. Council next meets June 28.

