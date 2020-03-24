Asher, 8, shows off the Bored Board he made with his sisters and hung from a tree in front of their home on Newport Avenue. It boasts jokes, riddles, stories, pictures, podcast suggestions and more for passersby. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay siblings keep busy, entertain the public with ‘bored board’

Board features jokes, drawings and even podcast recommendations

Without spring break camps to fill the void, three siblings found a way to express their experience stuck at home during the current societal pause meant to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They came up with the “bored board,” a corkboard packed with jokes and other exercises for passersby to enjoy whilst enduring social distancing. Lise, 5, Jane, 7, and Ash, 8, posted the “bored board” on a tree in front of their home on Newport Avenue.

READ MORE: COVID-19 messages of support, positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

“The board is a board where we make jokes.” Asher said. “Because of the coronavirus, no one can do anything so they can read our jokes.”

“And if they’re bored, they can look at this book I made,” said Lise.

The board also offers podcast recommendations for kids and adults.

Overall the response has been notable, and positive, said father Alex Russell.

“Lots of neighbours stop and have a giggle, you see them walk by and pause on their way,” Russell said. “It’s just, a pause board.”

The kids were inspired to create the board through an extra-curricular learning program they are studying while awaiting school’s reopening.

It includes Jane’s joke. “What did the pencil say to the other pencil? Looking sharp.”

“We’re stuck at home a lot,” Asher added.

READ ALSO: 'Spandads' cycling group collect and donate more than 100 bikes during holidays

Coronavirus

