Oak Bay sticks to parking compromise as secondary suites get approval

Secondary suites in Oak Bay require an off-street parking spot unless the owner provides a Level 1 charging station for an electric vehicle, bike or scooter. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay’s secondary suite implementation is set to roll out this fall after official approval by council Sept. 20.

Secondary suites are now permitted in one-family residential use zones and must meet regulations identified in the new zoning bylaw. Regulations include that the property owner lives in the primary residence or suite.

“This is a significant step in supporting more diverse housing options and addressing tenant safety,” Mayor Kevin Murdoch said in a statement. “We appreciate all of the input and engagement received throughout this process; it helped us address concerns with a balanced approach.”

A secondary suite requires an additional off-street parking stall unless there is an outdoor, labelled, energized outlet capable of providing at least Level 1 charging for an electric vehicle, scooter or bike – a move intended to promote and encourage the use of environmentally friendly and active transportation.

A parking requirement, with subsequent compromise to allow for staff to waive the requirement if the appropriate electric vehicle infrastructure is provided, continued to be debated right to the final reading.

Implementation of the suites program includes website updates, educational resources, and permit process updates.

Visit oakbay.ca/secondary-suites for full details.

