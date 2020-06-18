Oak Bay driver could face criminal charges after crashing vehicle into tree

An ‘N’ driver in Oak Bay could be facing criminal charges after crashing their vehicle into a tree early Thursday morning.

According to the Oak Bay Police Department, the crash happened June 18 around 12:45 a.m. on Beach Drive. One occupant was taken to hospital.

Photos of the crash show stickers on the vehicle touting slogans such as ‘Yes officer I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn’t see you’ and ‘street racing is not a crime, well it is but f*** it.’

“Sometimes a few photos can tell the whole story,” reads a tweet from the police department.

Police issued the driver five traffic tickets and are now consulting with Crown counsel regarding a potential criminal charge.

 

