Oak Bay summer includes bike theft, online fraud and late-night stunt driving

Oak Bay Police Const. Deane Johnston assisted the Canadian Goast Guard in removing a poorly anchored vessel off Willows Beach that the Coast Guard deemed hazardous. (Oak Bay Police Photo)

There’s one less derelict boat in Oak Bay after local police partnered with the Coast Guard last week to remove the vessel from Willows Beach.

The he Callie Belle, was then towed from Oak Bay waters by the Coast Guard.

“The vessel was not sufficiently anchored and the Coast Guard deemed it as a potential environmental hazard,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

READ ALSO: Former Oak Bay Police chief to return as deputy

The boat was among a variety of calls for the Oak Bay Police Department from Aug. 10 to 24.

On Aug. 16, an officer attended an address in south Oak Bay to conduct a curfew check on a male individual bound by strict court-imposed conditions. He was not home and police are recommending charges.

Our members were happy to help the Canadian Coast Guard today when they seized a derelict boat and needed our assistance to assist with the ppl on board. In policing, you have no idea what your day is gonna' look like. Its one of the best things about the job. pic.twitter.com/9mIiQSQ1R2 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 22, 2020

In another call on Aug. 16, an intoxicated person on the ground was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

On Aug. 18, a boy took for granted the speed of his bike as he cycled King George Terrace and crashed while coming downhill fast. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured. He was treated on scene by paramedics.

On Aug. 22, Oak Bay Fire Department responded to an attic fire at a house in the 1500-block of Hampshire Road near Theatre Lane. The residents report any injuries. The fire department had to cut holes in the roof to help ventilate the smoke, Bernoties said.

READ MORE: A day in the life of Oak Bay, Aug. 2, 2020

On Aug. 23 members of the Oak Bay department drove through Cattle Point at about 11 p.m. in an unmarked police car. They observed two drivers “stunting” with their vehicles in the parking lot. Both vehicles were stopped as they were leaving the park.

The drivers were issued tickets for driving without consideration and failing to produce drivers licences.

Earlier, on Aug. 10, a traffic stop led to a driver being charged for driving while prohibited. The driver was also issued another driving prohibition.

A bike was reported stolen from under the deck of a residence in the 2000-block of Westdowne Road sometime between July 12 and Aug. 3.

Yet another case of fraud in Oak Bay was reported Aug. 12, this time when a bank account was opened online. A suspect tried to withdraw money from that account but was denied and the investigation is still ongoing.

On Aug. 16 multiple items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in an open parkade below an apartment complex.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter