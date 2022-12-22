Oak Bay T-Rex called out for shoddy snow shovelling

Move over Sooke unicorn there’s an old dinosaur in town

A T-Rex tackles an Oak Bay walkway, albeit rather haphazardly, on Dec. 21. (Alyx Valdal/Facebook)

Move over Sooke unicorn, Oak Bay has a T-Rex on the job.

While commuters welcomed back a snow-blowing unicorn with the return of winter this week, Oak Bay drivers spotted a prehistoric critter using an old-school shovel.

Alyx Valdal shared a laughing concern over the lackadaisical work ethic of a Tyrannosaurus rex shovelling the walkway on Dec. 21 with a video on social media.

“The new video doorbell I installed caught this dino (doing an ineffective shovelling job) out front this morning,” she captioned it.

Greater Victoria is more prone to T-Rex sightings than the unicorn variety.

Even recently the dinos have been photographed in shops (likely some last-minute holiday shopping) and they’re not unusual to see near Liquor Planet in Langford.

Have you seen a T-Rex in your ‘hood? Send us your photos and video by email to newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

