Oak Bay Tea Party celebrates 60 years

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch competes in the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A volunteer pulls Kevin Hall, president of the University of Victoria into the water ahead of the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Racers competed in rainy conditions in the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Kevin Hall, president of the University of Victoria, nears the finishing line in the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Incoming Oak Bay Police deputy chief constable Sgt. Julie Chanin runs for the finishing line during the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch presents the trophy to Kevin Hall, president of the University of Victoria after his win during the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A family braves the rain to ride the Ferris wheel at Oak Bay Tea Party on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Crowds stuck around as the rain started to pour on Sunday afternoon of the Oak Bay Tea Party teacup race on June 5, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Oak Bay celebrated the 60th year of its Tea Party festival from June 3 to 5.

Despite the wet conditions at points during the weekend, the weather couldn’t rain on Oak Bay’s parade as the community turned out in droves for the event, which was cancelled the past two years due to Covid.

“Overall it was a fabulous weekend. “We had good attendance rain or shine, I think after two years the community was ready to get together, get outside and do something,” said Sandy Germain, chair of the Oak Bay Tea Party Society.

Germain said the response from attendants was overwhelmingly positive, but there were some challenges in getting the event organized. Normally preparations start after the society’s annual general meeting in November, but those started later due to uncertainty over where Covid regulations would be.”

“You get a little rusty and your timing might be a little bit off.”

Attendants rode on rides, heard live music and cheered on competitors in the tea cup race, which was won by Kevin Hall, president of the University of Victoria.

City of VictoriaCommunityEventsoak bayUniversity of Victoria